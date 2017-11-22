Nobletoyz Athletes of the Week — Nov. 23, 2017
November 22, 2017
Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Xavier Leahy
This Grade 9 student has been busy with cross-country running, having placed third for his school at a recent meet. He plans to play for the school’s soccer team in the spring, and is thinking of going out for track, specializing in either the 800 or 1,500 metres. In the community, he plays rep hockey for the Orangeville Flyers and house league soccer in Orangeville. The 14-year-old lives in Orangeville.
Humberview Secondary School
Justin Jelaca
The 14-year-old has enjoyed recent success in cross-country running, winning the midget division at ROPSSAA. He’s planning to give nordic skiing a try in the winter, and will take part in track in the spring, focussing on the 800 and 1,500 metres. In the community, he’s a member of 310 Running. The Grade 9 student lives in Bolton.
Mayfield Secondary School
Josh Bridge
The Grade 12 student was quarterback on the school’s senior football team, which made it to the quarter-finals. He planning to play flanker on the rugby team in the spring. Away from school, he plays football in the summer for the North Halton Crimson and rep soccer for the Georgetown Mustangs’ organization. The 17-year-old lives in Terra Cotta.
St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Amanda Pulla
This 14-year-old played guard on the junior basketball team. She’s also thinking of taking up badminton at school later this year. In the community, she’s active in taekwondo at Bolton Taekwondo. She’s been doing it for about six years, and said she’s soon going for her Black Belt. The Grade 10 student lives in Bolton.