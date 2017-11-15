DQ Athletes of the Week — Nov. 16, 2017
November 15, 2017 ·
0 Comments
Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Seleste Ayala
The 16-year-old is active as a cross-country runner. She recently competed at OFSAA after coming in second at ROPSSAA. She also contributed her skills to the varsity flag football team, playing wide receiver and rusher. The team made it to the quarter finals. She planning to try out for the senior volleyball team. Away from school, she plays rep soccer with Milton Magic. The Grade 11 student lives in East Garafraxa.
Humberview Secondary School
Ryan Black
This Grade 12 student has been playing wide receiver and running back on the school’s varsity football team. He’s also getting ready to play goal on the varsity hockey team, and is looking forward to playing field lacrosse in the spring. In the community, he plays rep hockey with the Caledon Hawkes and is a house league player in the Caledon Soccer club. The 17-year-old lives in Caledon East.
Mayfield Secondary School
Sedona Smith
This Grade 9 student recently won the junior singles tennis title at ROPSSAA. Looking ahead, she’s planning to try out for the junior volleyball team, as well as the badminton team, and she’s also thinking about track and field. When she was in Grade 7, she broke the shot put record in the Upper Grand District School Board. The 15-year-old student lives in Brampton.
St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Kyle Dessa
This 14-year-old plays singles on the school’s table tennis team, which has just started its season. He’s also looking forward to playing badminton at school, as well as ultimate Frisbee in the spring. In the community, he plays pick-up basketball at Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness. The Grade 10 student lives in Bolton.