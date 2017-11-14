DQ Athletes of the Week — Nov. 9, 2017
November 14, 2017 ·
0 Comments
Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Nicole Fitzpatrick
This Grade 10 student has had a successful time with the tennis team. She and her brother Braeden made it to the mixed doubles finals at ROPSSAA, and will be competing at OFSAA in the spring. She’s planning to go out for the varsity volleyball team, as setter. Away from school, she plays tennis at Headwaters Racquet Club in Orangeville. The 15-year-old lives in Hockley Valley.
Humberview Secondary School
Aidan Bogner
This 16-year-old is a member of the school’s tennis team. With his partner Edy Garcia-Perez, he made it to the ROPSSAA semifinals. He’s also active in alpine skiing. Away from class, he’s getting ready to start his second season in competitive ski racing with the Southern Ontario Ski Team. He also plays at Palgrave Tennis Club. The Grade 12 student lives in Bolton.
Mayfield Secondary School
Jacob Garcia
This 16-year-old played libero on the senior volleyball team, which just concluded its season. He’s looking forward to playing attack in the spring on the field lacrosse team. In the community, he helps train young players in skills and drills at the Brampton Minor Lacrosse Association. The Grade 11 student lives in Anthem.
St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Hannah Cardoza
This Grade 11 student played middle defence on the school’s varsity field hockey team, which made it to the semifinals at ROPSSAA. She’s looking forward to playing on the senior volleyball team in the winter, as well as field lacrosse and badminton in the spring. Away from school, she plays house league hockey in the Orangeville Tigers’ organization. The 15-year-old lives in the Palgrave area.