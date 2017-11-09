911

Police seeking the public’s help in finding man

November 9, 2017

Earlier this year, Caledon OPP conducted a criminal investigation which resulted in a number of serious human trafficking related charges being laid against 24-year-old Austin Tyler Wells.
The charges at that time included trafficking in persons younger than 18, gaining a material benefit from persons younger than 18, two counts of procuring someone younger than 18, having material benefit from sexual services from someone younger than 18 and failure to comply with probation order.
Police report that additional information was received by members of the Major Crime Unit, with assistance from Durham Regional Police, which has investigators seeking the assistance of the public in locating Wells, who is known to frequent the Toronto, North York and Oshawa areas.
At present, he is wanted on a warrant for human trafficking, material benefit from sexual services younger than 18, procuring a person younger than 18, making child pornography, distributing child pornography, advertising sexual services, sexual exploitation, uttering threats and breach of recognizance.
Police are asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to call 9-1-1 immediately or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). In the interest of public safety, police are cautioning the public to not approach this individual in any way, as he is known to carry weapons.

         

