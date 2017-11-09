St. Michael was on display for aspiring students
November 9, 2017 ·
Grade 8 students in Bolton will be looking to high school next year, and St. Michael Catholic Secondary School opened its doors last Thursday night to give these young folks and their parents a look at what high school life is like. Kayla Carnide, a Grade 11 student at St. Michael Catholic Secondary School in Bolton, was observing while Isabella Bruno, a Grade 8 student at St. Nicholas Elementary School, lined up this shot. She was actually taking part in a demonstration of Newton’s First Law: “An object at rest stays at rest and an object in motion stays in motion with the same speed and in the same direction unless acted upon by an unbalanced force.”
Photos by Bill Rea
Hospitality students Leanna Ferracci and Maria Vespier were busy making some potato gnocchi.
Those visiting the school got to see what goes on in the cosmetology class. Grade 10 students Alexia Molinaro and Caitlyn Hanly teamed up to work on the hair of classmate Vanessa Troiano. She seemed satisfied with the job they were doing.
Students Michael Hill, Jennifer Santarossa and Jaden Amaral were joined by a prop as they welcomed people to the physical education area.
Members of St. Michael’s Rock Ensemble were set up and practising in the music room.