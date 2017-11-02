Pedestrian killed on Mayfield Road

November 2, 2017 · 0 Comments
An 81-year-old Caledon man was killed Monday evening after he was struck on Mayfield Road.
Caledon OPP reports they were called to the scene, east of Centreville Creek Road, at about 6:40 p.m.
Preliminary investigation reveals that the pedestrian was walking across the road and was struck by a silver 2011 Mercedes SUV travelling westbound on Mayfield. The pedestrian, Nasib Dhugga, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mayfield Road was closed between Centreville Creek Road and The Gore Road for several hours while Technical Collision Investigators assisted at the scene.
