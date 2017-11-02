Pedestrian killed on Mayfield Road

By Bill Rea Isabel Bassett has devoted her career to various causes, including the advancement of women. It was a time for recognition Saturday as ...

BACA, featuring Samantha Pollard, Suze Burmester and Elana Harte, will be returning to CrossCurrents Cafe tomorrow (Friday) night. The trio appeared at the cafe a ...

By Bill Rea There have been several versions of Carrie, the story which originally was the basis of one of Stephen King’s early novels. There ...

Canadian Blood Services is looking for donors locally. New donors are needed for the Bolton Community Blood Donor Clinic, which is planned for Nov. 7 ...

Clocks will fall back one hour at 2 a.m. this Sunday (Nov. 5) and Caledon Fire and Emergency Services is recommending that residents install new ...

Celebrate 150 years of Canadian history with an old-world British tradition. “Bigger and better” was the promise following the overwhelming success and massive attendance at ...

The Town of Caledon is considering provisions to permit the keeping of hens on residential properties. The public is invited to an open house with ...

St. James’ Caledon East will be presenting a night with Jessica Lalonde Nov. 11. The program will start at 7 p.m. and will feature vocal ...

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...