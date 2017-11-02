911

Man charged in hit and run

November 2, 2017   ·   0 Comments

A 24-year-old man from New Tecumseth is facing charges after two separate incidents in Bolton early Sunday, one of them involving a pedestrian being hit by a car.
Caledon OPP reports they called to the scene of a traffic accident shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of Queen Street North and Mill Street. They said a man in his 50s had been struck by a white SUV, which fled, heading north on Regional Road 50.
The man received non-life-threatening injuries.
A few minutes later, police were called to the area of Regional Road 50 and Emil Kolb Parkway to investigate a 2008 white Chevrolet Equinox that apparently collided with a guard rail. During the investigation, police determined that vehicle had been the one that hit the man earlier. They also determined the driver had been drinking alcohol and was impaired, so he was arrested.
He was charged with impaired driving, driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.
His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

         

