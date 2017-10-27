Sports

Nobletoyz Athletes of the Week — Oct. 26, 2017

October 27, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Nicholas Clemenzi
This Grade 11 student plays power on the school’s varsity volleyball team, which has got off to a good start on the season. He’s planning to play on the senior soccer team in the spring, and maybe play badminton at school. In the community, he’s a rep player for the Caledon Soccer Club. The 16-year-old lives in Bolton.

Humberview Secondary School
Kiana Hudson
The 15-year-old plays right mid-field on the field hockey team, which is off to an impressive start this season. She contributed a hat trick in a recent victory against Mayfield. She isn’t sure what sports she’ll be taking part in later in the school year, although she said ping pong is on the list. In the community, she plays rep hockey for the Brampton Canadettes. The Grade 10 student lives in Bolton.

Mayfield Secondary School
Rayven Rigato-Conde
This 17-year-old plays guard and point guard on the school’s senior basketball team, which got off to an undefeated start this season. In previous years, she’s been active in track and field, as well as the rowing team at school, but she thinks she might be too busy for that this year. Away from school, she used to play basketball for the Mississauga Monarchs, and she’s also a swimming instructor and lifeguard. The Grade 12 student lives in Brampton.

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Nicole Rossi
This 15-year-old is the quarterback on the school’s varsity flag football team, which is getting its season started with a lot of new players this year. She’s planning to go out for the junior volleyball team, and is hoping to play soccer in the spring. Away from school, she plays rep soccer for the Bolton Wanderers. The Grade 10 student lives in Bolton.

         

