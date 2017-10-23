Contents

Editorial Cartoon — Oct. 19, 2017

October 23, 2017   ·   0 Comments

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

LOTS OF FUN AT FALL FEST

         

Many ideas on what to do with old Alton School

By Bill Rea Town officials have said they want public input on what to do with the old Alton Public School, and they got it. ...

Ideas being sought for 2018 Ontario budget

The Provincial government launched Budget Talks last week, an online consultation that allows the public to help shape policies and programs that will be part ...

Group looking at ways to deal with climate change

By Bill Rea Climate change may be a serious problem, but a school of thought is maintaining it might have solutions. That possibility was discussed ...

Regional councillors told climate change is real and serious

By Bill Rea There are many who believe it’s a myth, but Peel Regional councillors were recently assured that climate change is very real. They ...

Evening with Jessica Lalonde in Caledon East

St. James’ Caledon East will be presenting a night with Jessica Lalonde Nov. 11. The program will start at 7 p.m. and will feature vocal ...

Halloween family fun at CPCC

Put on a fun, non-scary costume and join Caledon Parent-Child Centre (CPCC) for their annual Halloween Family Fun Night. It will be Oct. 26 from ...

         

Community Events

THURDAY, OCTOBER 5 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...