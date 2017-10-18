West Bolton neighbourhood tree planting Saturday

October 18, 2017 · 0 Comments
West Bolton residents are invited to be part of making their neighbourhood greener.
They are invited to the West Bolton neighbourhood tree planting and free barbecue this Saturday (Oct. 21).
It will run from 10 a.m to noon at Adam Wallace Memorial Park, between Cedar Grove Road and Harvest Moon Drive (north of St. Nicholas Elementary School)
The event will feature tree planting, a barbecue (while supplies last), information on the West Bolton Sustainable Neighbourhood Retrofit Action Plan (SNAP), kids’ activities, environmental displays and door prizes.
Appropriate outdoor clothing and sturdy shoes are recommended for the tree planting. Gloves and shovels will be provided. No experience is needed as there will be demonstrations on site.
For more information, contact Justyna Braithwaite at 647-972-4936 or jbraithwaite@trca.on.ca
You must be logged in to post a comment.