Mars Canada chooses Bolton for largest capital investment in its history

October 18, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Mars Canada, one of the world’s leading food manufacturers, has chosen Bolton for a significant new step in the company’s growth.
Premier Kathleen Wynne joined Mars Canada leaders last Wednesday to open the Mars Food expanded plant. The 55,000-square-foot facility will increase Mars Food’s capacity to produce ready-to-heat Uncle Ben’s and Seeds of Change rice and grain products, and has created 37 new high-skilled, well-paying full-time jobs, in addition to the jobs created during construction.
The Provincial government is promoting Ontario’s highly skilled workforce, culture of innovation and competitive tax climate as making it an ideal place for investments like Mars’ expansion. Already home to one of North America’s largest and most significant food and beverage processing sectors, Ontario is helping manufacturers compete globally by introducing legislation to streamline regulations, while preparing people across the province for the jobs of tomorrow.
“I want to thank Mars Canada for continuing to grow, innovate and create highly skilled jobs in Ontario,” Wynne said. “Mars’ success shows that our plan to create jobs and grow the economy is working. Our economy is strong, our budget is balanced and we are attracting job-creating investment from around the world. Our plan builds on this momentum by creating more fairness and opportunity for people and businesses across Ontario — so that everyone can share in the benefits of our growth.”
Attracting global investment is part of Ontario’s plan to create fairness and opportunity during this period of rapid economic change. The plan includes a higher minimum wage and better working conditions, free tuition for hundreds of thousands of students, easier access to affordable child care, and free prescription drugs for everyone under 25 through the biggest expansion of medicare in a generation.
“The expansion of our Bolton Food facility greatly increases our capacity to meet the growing demand for our ready-to-heat products, bringing more healthy, convenient and tasty rice and grains to the dinner table,” Mars Food Canada General Manager David Dusangh observed. “We are proud to celebrate this opening and our continued commitment to creating highly skilled jobs and benefitting the local economy.”
Mars Canada is investing $77 million to expand its production capability in Bolton, which follows a $70 million expansion of its Newmarket factory earlier this year that created another 30 new highly skilled jobs.
Ontario’s food and beverage processing sector has manufacturing revenue of about $37 billion and almost 3,000 registered businesses of every size.

On hand for last Wednesday’s ribbon cutting were Dan Jackson, Jaroslaw Swigulski, Dave Dusangh, Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson, Minister Responsible for Small Business Jeff Leal, Premier Kathleen Wynne, Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, Carrie VanZutphen, Khaled Rabbani, Amy Fernandez, Erik Owino and Caroline Sherman. Submitted photo

         

