From Queen’s Park by Sylvia Jones MPP — Celebrating 10 years of serving Dufferin-Caledon

October 16, 2017 · 0 Comments

It is hard for me to believe that Oct. 10 marked the 10th anniversary of my election as Member of Provincial Parliament for Dufferin-Caledon.

I consider it a great honour to represent the people of Dufferin-Caledon as your voice at Queen’s Park.

Looking back on the last 10 years, it has been a busy time for me, serving in many different critic roles, to more recently, as Deputy-Leader of the Ontario PC Caucus. These changing roles and responsibilities have ensured I am always learning and finding new challenges. From working with families hurt by the government decision to remove IBI therapy for children over the age of five, to ultimately having IBI therapy restored has to be one of the joys of serving as your MPP.

I have also had a number of my private member’s bills supported and adopted by the government. My private member’s bill the Aggregate Recycling Promotion Act, 2014 was partially adopted into government legislation; helping ensure that we reuse as much aggregate as possible in provincial infrastructure projects. More recently, the Growing Ontario’s Craft Cider Industry Act, 2015 was part of a public campaign to support Ontario grown apples and craft cider producers across Ontario. Many of my ideas for private member’s bills come from meeting with and learning from the many creative people who call Dufferin-Caledon home.

In my constituency office, I have the advantage of working with incredible staff who make sure you are treated with respect and your issues are thoroughly researched so you are receiving the government services you deserve from the Province. Our municipal governments also play an important role keeping me up to date on how proposed legislation or new regulations impact their communities. I am grateful they are so willing to assist me in my work at Queen’s Park. Whether it is advocating for improvements along Highway 10 or more public transit options for communities in Dufferin-Caledon, we work more effectively when our concerns are shared.

My advocacy work continues. My private member’s bill that would have restored Auditor General oversight to government advertising was not supported by the Liberal government. This would stop the government spending taxpayer dollars on partisan ads, rather than assisting the people of Ontario with public information services like how to spot signs of human trafficking or how to assist a loved one dealing with a mental health illness. I am currently trying to convince the Minister of Environment to publicly report when sewage bypasses occur (instances when partially treated sewage is bypassed into local water ways).

I am proud to represent the people who have chosen to call Dufferin-Caledon home. The responsibility of representing the interests of your families and businesses is a serious and important one. I encourage you to reach out to me to discuss issues that are important to you. My job is to work for you; to speak on behalf of you to the Premier and the government. I encourage you to contact my office 1-800-265-1603 or email sylvia.jonesco@pc.ola.org, and share with me how the Ontario government can serve you.

