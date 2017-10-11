Uncategorized

Emmy Award winner coming to Forster’s in Bolton

October 11, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Bill Rea
Musician, composer and author Don Breithaupt used to live in Bolton, and he will be returning later this month.
He will be taking part Oct. 23 in a book signing at Forster’s Book Garden. He will be there from 1 to 3 p.m.
Breithaupt lived in Bolton from 1997 to 2012, and now resides in Los Angeles.
He recently produced Eleanor McCain’s True North: The Canadian Songbook project, which was undertaken in commemoration of Canada’s 150th anniversary. He said it involved 10 Canadian orchestras and an all-star lineup of special guests. The album was released in May, and topped the iTunes Easy Listening chart for weeks after that.
Breithaupt said they have been promoting the album since it was released.
This is a very busy time for the accomplished musician, observing the production of the album was not a simple task.
“It’s kind of heavy lifting,” he remarked, adding it took about 50 musicians to create the sound in the album. “It’s a lot of fun.”
He also travels a lot. Breithaupt said he was performing with the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony recently, and will be playing with the Niagara Symphony later this month. And he will be in Halifax at the end of October.
The recognition he’s received includes winning a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Song in 2009 for writing, with Anthony Vanderberg, the theme for the animated sitcom 6teen, which followed the after-school lives of six teenagers.
“It’s nice to be able to put ‘Emmy winner’ in front of your name sometimes,” he remarked.
Breithaupt said he made the move to California a couple of years ago.
“My kids were grown,” he recalled, adding LA seemed the place to be for writing for TV. “I’m pretty dug in right now.”
But his children still live in Toronto, so he’s frequently back in the area.
He said he will be in Bolton for a day, between engagements in Niagara and New York.
“A day presented itself,” he said. “It worked out.”

         

