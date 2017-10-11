Uncategorized

Open houses at Bolton Fire Hall

October 11, 2017   ·   0 Comments

This is Fire Prevention Week and the fire halls in Caledon are holding open houses to spread to word. Saturday’s festivities in Bolton included a Pancake Breakfast. Firefighters Mark Sutton, Angelo DiBenedetto, David Falconi and Justin DiTommaso were hard at work at the grill.
Photos by Bill Rea

Firefighter Christine Calzato was joined by Sparky in promoting the event at the fire hall Saturday.

Firefighter Debbie Martin was making the rounds in Bolton, passing out headgear to young folks like Owen Muller, 4, and his sister Emily, 2, of Bolton.

         

