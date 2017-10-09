Golden Hawks roll over Terriers in three-point weekend

October 9, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte

The Caledon Golden Hawks regained their scoring touch in Saturday’s match with the Orillia Terriers, reaching double digits five days after a lopsided loss to the Alliston Hornets.

Each team entering the game with one win under their belt in the early stages of the Provincial Junior Hockey League season, Caledon tamed the Terriers in a 12-1 drubbing.

Matt Magliozzi and Mathiau Young were the top earners for Caledon that evening, each putting up a hat trick and two assists for five-point nights.

Magliozzi, whose hat trick was completed just three minutes into the second period, has moved up the rankings to fourth in division-leading scoring, the only non-Alliston or Stayner player inside of the top 10.

Young, a first-year Golden Hawk and former Pelham Panther of the GOJHL, moved up to a tie for second in the league in goals.

Marc Simonetta, Sean Nottle, Steve Luongo and James Harris also had multi-point efforts against the Terriers, while 17-year old Brody Read secured the victory in stopping 22 of the 23 shots he faced.

Back on the ice the following day, Sunday’s match featured an inter-divisional clash between the Hawks and the Wingham Ironmen.

Heavyweights of the PJHL’s Pollock division, the Ironmen came out flying after allowing Caledon to strike first just over a minute in, scoring three unanswered goals after a little more than a minute of play to take a 3-1 lead into the first intermission.

Tyler Whitten and Magliozzi each potted a goal in the second, though Wingham capitalized with one of their own for a 4-3 score after 40 minutes.

After Wingham took a two-goal lead five minutes into the third, Nottle brought it back within reach just before the halfway point of the period. Michael Andrews tied the game with just less than three minutes to go.

Though Caledon was given a glorious opportunity to put it away in regulation time, during a power play to close out the game, it would eventually go to overtime, where Wingham was able to beat Michael Kazcor just more than a minute in.

A three-point weekend launches Caledon into fourth place in the PJHL’s Carruthers division standings, one point back of the Midland Flyers with a record of 2-4-1, though they are light-years behind both Alliston and the Stayner Siskins.

The two perennial powerhouses have started their seasons as they left off at the end of 2016-17, sharing one loss between them through the first seven games.

Caledon will look to keep the momentum going tomorrow (Friday) when they visit the 3-2-0 Flyers, before hosting the winless Huntsville Otters at Caledon East Sunday.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

For stats, schedules and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com

