Sports

Golden Hawks roll over Terriers in three-point weekend

October 9, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte
The Caledon Golden Hawks regained their scoring touch in Saturday’s match with the Orillia Terriers, reaching double digits five days after a lopsided loss to the Alliston Hornets.
Each team entering the game with one win under their belt in the early stages of the Provincial Junior Hockey League season, Caledon tamed the Terriers in a 12-1 drubbing.
Matt Magliozzi and Mathiau Young were the top earners for Caledon that evening, each putting up a hat trick and two assists for five-point nights.
Magliozzi, whose hat trick was completed just three minutes into the second period, has moved up the rankings to fourth in division-leading scoring, the only non-Alliston or Stayner player inside of the top 10.
Young, a first-year Golden Hawk and former Pelham Panther of the GOJHL, moved up to a tie for second in the league in goals.
Marc Simonetta, Sean Nottle, Steve Luongo and James Harris also had multi-point efforts against the Terriers, while 17-year old Brody Read secured the victory in stopping 22 of the 23 shots he faced.
Back on the ice the following day, Sunday’s match featured an inter-divisional clash between the Hawks and the Wingham Ironmen.
Heavyweights of the PJHL’s Pollock division, the Ironmen came out flying after allowing Caledon to strike first just over a minute in, scoring three unanswered goals after a little more than a minute of play to take a 3-1 lead into the first intermission.
Tyler Whitten and Magliozzi each potted a goal in the second, though Wingham capitalized with one of their own for a 4-3 score after 40 minutes.
After Wingham took a two-goal lead five minutes into the third, Nottle brought it back within reach just before the halfway point of the period. Michael Andrews tied the game with just less than three minutes to go.
Though Caledon was given a glorious opportunity to put it away in regulation time, during a power play to close out the game, it would eventually go to overtime, where Wingham was able to beat Michael Kazcor just more than a minute in.
A three-point weekend launches Caledon into fourth place in the PJHL’s Carruthers division standings, one point back of the Midland Flyers with a record of 2-4-1, though they are light-years behind both Alliston and the Stayner Siskins.
The two perennial powerhouses have started their seasons as they left off at the end of 2016-17, sharing one loss between them through the first seven games.
Caledon will look to keep the momentum going tomorrow (Friday) when they visit the 3-2-0 Flyers, before hosting the winless Huntsville Otters at Caledon East Sunday.
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
For stats, schedules and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com

Matt Magliozzi and Andrew Woods battle an Orillia player for the puck in the Golden Hawks’ 12-1 win over the Terriers Saturday.
Photo by Jake Courtepatte

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Fun times at Honey Garlic Festival

         

Library in partnership to help students volunteer

By Bill Rea Caledon Public Library, along with Volunteer MBC and Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School, have joined to help local youths find opportunities ...

Jones would support private member’s bill from NDP leader

By Bill Rea Ontario New Democratic Party Leader Andrea Horwath believes it’s time to protect survivors of domestic and sexual assault, and Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones ...

Jones impressed with new NDP Leader

By Bill Rea Jagmeet Singh is the new leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada, and there are hopes he will do well, including ...

Mayfield grad escaped shooting

A graduate of Mayfield Secondary School was among the thousands of people attending the country music concert in Las Vegas Sunday night before the terror ...

Celebrate 150 years at Cheltenham United Church

Next Sunday (Oct. 15) is going to be a special day at Cheltenham United Church, as the congregation marks its 150th anniversary. Founded the same ...

Region will be on holiday hours for Thanksgiving

Region of Peel offices and non-emergency services will be closed for Thanksgiving Monday (Oct. 9) and will reopen Tuesday. Residents are advised that there will ...

Tree planting coming in Bolton

The Bolton North Hill Park Community Tree Planting will take place Oct. 14. It will run from 10 a.m. to noon near the Caledon Centre ...

Discuss improvements to Alton streets

Peel Region is proposing improvements to a couple of the streets in Alton, and is planning two public information centres (PIC) to address the issue. ...

         