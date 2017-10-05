Headline News

Library in partnership to help students volunteer

October 5, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Bill Rea
Caledon Public Library, along with Volunteer MBC and Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School, have joined to help local youths find opportunities to volunteer.
The program, which was launched yesterday (Wednesday) at the Caledon East branch of the public Library (housed at Robert F. Hall), will see Shan Abbasi, volunteer coordinator Volunteer MBC, there the second and fourth Friday of every month, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. he will be talking to students about volunteer opportunities in the community.
Several dignitaries, including Mayor Allan Thompson, were on hand for the launch.
Tom Wisnicki, principal at Robert F. Hall, observed students are required to put in volunteer hours in order to graduate. But he also told the students on hand for the launch that they should keep it up later in life, as it enriches lives.
He said Caledon is a community that has a lot of volunteers offering support for various activities, and those supports are recognized, more than is the case in an urban area.
“I can tell you that you’re not going to get the Mayor of Toronto to come out to your local high school for an event like this,” he said.
Caledon Public Library CEO and Chief Librarian Colleen Lipp said she was happy the Library is partnering with the school and Volunteer MBC.
She said the role of the Library is to build and enhance connections, adding there are a number of ways to do it.
“Creating connections is one of the most important things we do,” she declared. “I hope you will take full advantage of the connection opportunities that are provided here.”
Volunteer MBC Executive Director Carine Strong expressed her thanks to the school and Library, as well as Thompson.
“They have been absolutely wonderful to work with,” she declared.
Strong reflected that it’s not always easy for people to connect with organizations to which they would like to contribute. She said Abbasi will be available to help find ways for them to contribute in ways they will feel passionate about.
“There are many, many different ways that you can give back,” she remarked.
While students do need to compile 40 hours of community service in order to graduate from high school, Strong said the hope is to expand on that and make life-long volunteering second nature.
Thompson agreed.
“It’s about serving and helping others,” he commented.
Thompson added he grew up volunteering, noting many people get into the habit, through their church, community, etc.
He also pointed out there are scholarships available for students who accumulate a lot of volunteer hours.
“Check it out,” he said. “There are rewards coming out of this.”
The Mayor pointed to the volunteer efforts of Special Olympian Jason Scorcia, and the work he has done to help his cause and the satisfaction he has taken from it.
Scorcia told the students it was his grandmother who first introduced him to volunteering, and he pointed to all the others in the community, like police and fire fighters, who offer their time.
Chris Tampin, director of Jason’s Quest, the non-profit charitable agency that promotes Scorcia’s work with Special Olympics, etc., commented on how impressed he is with the his efforts. He said Scorcia is out to about 100 events per year.
“The list is endless,” he declared.
“Its a rewarding,” Tampin added. “He’s dramatically changed my life.”

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Fun times at Honey Garlic Festival

         

Library in partnership to help students volunteer

By Bill Rea Caledon Public Library, along with Volunteer MBC and Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School, have joined to help local youths find opportunities ...

Jones would support private member’s bill from NDP leader

By Bill Rea Ontario New Democratic Party Leader Andrea Horwath believes it’s time to protect survivors of domestic and sexual assault, and Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones ...

Jones impressed with new NDP Leader

By Bill Rea Jagmeet Singh is the new leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada, and there are hopes he will do well, including ...

Mayfield grad escaped shooting

A graduate of Mayfield Secondary School was among the thousands of people attending the country music concert in Las Vegas Sunday night before the terror ...

Celebrate 150 years at Cheltenham United Church

Next Sunday (Oct. 15) is going to be a special day at Cheltenham United Church, as the congregation marks its 150th anniversary. Founded the same ...

Region will be on holiday hours for Thanksgiving

Region of Peel offices and non-emergency services will be closed for Thanksgiving Monday (Oct. 9) and will reopen Tuesday. Residents are advised that there will ...

Tree planting coming in Bolton

The Bolton North Hill Park Community Tree Planting will take place Oct. 14. It will run from 10 a.m. to noon near the Caledon Centre ...

Discuss improvements to Alton streets

Peel Region is proposing improvements to a couple of the streets in Alton, and is planning two public information centres (PIC) to address the issue. ...

         