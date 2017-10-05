Mayfield grad escaped shooting

October 5, 2017 · 0 Comments
A graduate of Mayfield Secondary School was among the thousands of people attending the country music concert in Las Vegas Sunday night before the terror struck.
There were 59 people reported dead and more than 500 injured after a gunman opened fire on the crowd.
Many people thought it was best to hit the deck when the shooting started, but Heather Graham told the Toronto Sun’s Joe Warmington that she saw people being struck.
“I decided it would be better to get up and run,” she told him. “I said to myself, ‘I am not going to die today.’”
Graham, who works at the Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand Hotel, had the night off and was taking in the Jason Aldean Route 91 show with friends.
Two of her friends were struck, Warmington reported.
“When I looked up on stage and saw Jason Aldean running off, I knew it was going to be bad,” she told him.
