Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

October 2, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Gord Reid

Every year, the annual Terry Fox run is held in more than 9,000 communities across Canada to raise funds for cancer research.

Sept. 17 was the annual Terry Fox Run at the Palgrave Station Lands Park. The Rotary Club of Palgrave was there to support the community by offering a free pancake and sausage breakfast prior to the run, staffing the registration desk, overseeing the warm up and the start of the run, and handing out completion certificates, stickers and tattoos.

It is a touching site to see entire families step up to the registration table to run in memory of “Nona” or “Popa,” or simply “Terry,” knowing full well that many of the younger runners had no idea who Terry even was.

The 310 Running Club was out in full force, leading the pack at the start and finishing first. Many four-legged Terry Fox supporters enjoyed the sausage breakfast (especially the dropped ones) and complimentary water prior to their five-kilometre walks.

As in previous years, Rotary helped raise thousands of dollars for the Terry Fox Foundation. All funds raised went directly to the Terry Fox Foundation, including the funds from the sale of the Terry Fox T-shirts. Any cash generously donated at the Chuck Wagon went to defray the costs of the pancake breakfast, which was provided free of charge by Rotary Club of Palgrave Community Services. The Chuck Wagon was put to good use and our very own John Palmer, one of our newest associate members, is a pancake expert.

To learn more about how Rotary supports our local community events, and how to become an expert pancake flipper, come join us for a meeting at the Caledon Estate Banquet Hall and visit our website at www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com

