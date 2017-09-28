Larry Kurtz and The Lawbreakers are to perform at Alton Mill

September 28, 2017 · 0 Comments
Larry Kurtz, local music legend and founder of the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival, will appear live in concert at the Alton Mill Arts Centre in Caledon tomorrow (Friday), starting at 8 p.m., alongside his solo band The Lawbreakers in support of the 2017 Headwaters Arts Festival.
The Lawbreakers features Canadian music industry heavy-lifters Rick Taylor (London Blues award winner) on guitar, Sam Carothers (Ronnie Hawkins, Little Caeser) on bass, and Chuck Keeping (Big Wreck, Fathead). Kurtz and The Lawbreakers will performing original blues tunes to rock the night away. Don’t miss this night out of music, food and drink in a stunning venue — bring your dancing shoes.
Tickets are $30 (tax inclusive), available in-person at the Headwaters Arts Gallery in the Alton Mill, at BookLore in Orangeville or online at headwatersarts.com
This concert, a new addition to the Headwaters Arts Festival lineup for 2017, is a fundraiser for the arts non-profit, which provides continued support and opportunity for visual artists in the region, and across Ontario. Headwaters Arts has partnered with Central Counties Tourism to produce this event and the cost of admission includes a spread provided by Lavender Blue Catering, and served buffet style. A cash bar will be available, serving local favourites, with beverages from GoodLot Farmstead Brewery Co., Pommies Cider Co., and Adamo Estate Winery.
An impressive collection of artwork in the Headwaters Arts Festival Juried Show and Sale remains on exhibit at the Mill until Sunday (Oct. 1). Don’t miss the chance to vote for a favourite in the People’s Choice category.
Monday Night at the Movies is scheduled for Monday (Oct. 2). The doors open at 6 p.m. for refreshments, with the movie starting at 7 at Galaxy Cinemas in Orangeville, with a screening of historical biopic Cézanne et moi.
For more information, visit Headwaters Arts online and on Facebook.
