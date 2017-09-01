Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

September 1, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Derek Clark
Caledon Meals on Wheels (CMOW) is reaching out to the community for help with their 2017 Wheels for Meals Lottery.
The Wheels for Meals lottery has an impressive $57,000 prize package, featuring a 2017 Ford F150 Truck loaded with $1,500 worth of camping gear and two bicycles.
Tickets are $20 each or three for $50, and with only 8,000 printed, the odds are great
The Draw will be held tonight (Thursday) at 8:30 p.m. at the Canadian Tire parking lot in Bolton. The Rotary Club of Palgrave Chuck Wagon will be there from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. to help support this event. Drop by to buy a ticket, say hello, have a bite to eat, and meet a number of Palgrave Rotarians.
Caledon Meals on Wheels is a community volunteer-driven organization providing meals, services and social programs to residents living in Caledon, Orangeville, and surrounding areas that are not covered by other organizations. In 2017, Caledon Meals on Wheels will once again deliver more than 25,000 meals, facilitate over 16,000 safety checks and friendly visits, and run 12 health and wellness programs for seniors every week and two monthly card party luncheons.
For more information on how the Rotary Club of Palgrave helps Caledon Meals on Wheels and other local organizations, and for information on becoming a member of our club, please speak to us at the Chuck Wagon Thursday, or visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com anytime.
