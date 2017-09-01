Brewers advance to North Dufferin baseball championship series

September 1, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
The Bolton Brewers are once again proving to be one of the top teams in Ontario AA senior baseball.
In their first season since returning to the North Dufferin Baseball League, the Brewers have advanced to the championship series, their sixth time doing so in team history.
The regular season runners-up took four games to eliminate the Aurora Jays in round two, capping it off Saturday with a 9-2 victory at Lambert Wilson Park in Aurora.
The third game in the series ended in a 2-1 score in favour of Bolton, while the teams split the first two matches.
They previously took down the Midland Indians in four games in round one to advance to the semifinal.
Bolton last won the Strother Cup in 2013, as well as the four years previous, before a two-year stint in the AAA Greater Toronto Baseball League.
On the other side of the series will be the New Lowell Knights, the reigning two-year champions, as well as the 2017 regular season champions.
After a sweep of the Barrie Angels in the opening round, the Knights were taken the distance to five games against the Clearview Orioles before putting the series to bed Saturday.
The only two meetings of the regular season between the top two teams in the league came the season’s final day, a doubleheader at New Lowell Recreation Park.
The Knights were victorious in both games, winning by scores of 10-3 and 7-6.
Action resumes Sept. 9 in a best-of-seven format, with the schedules yet to be finalized.
For stats, schedules and more information, visit www.ndbl.ca
