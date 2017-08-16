Dinner in support of Meals on Wheels

August 16, 2017 · 0 Comments
Dinner will be held Aug. 24 at Casamici Trattoria on Queensgate Boulevard in Bolton in support of the Wheels for Meals Lottery in support of Caledon Meals on Wheels.
For every $50 people spend on the dinner, they will receive three tickets in the lottery. The grand prize is a 2017 Ford F150, camping equipment and two bicycles. The draw will be Aug. 31 at 8 p.m in the parking lot at the Canadian Tire in Bolton.
For reservations to the dinner, call 905-951-8325.
