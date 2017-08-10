Plans proceeding for artisans bazaar

August 10, 2017 · 0 Comments
Prospects are looking good for a successful bazaar Aug. 12, at St. James Church, 6025 Old Church Rd. in Caledon East.
The bazaar will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be many things to see and do outside on the newly-paved parking lot and inside the church.
• Visit the Artisan Stalls, with jewelry, woodworking, fine soaps, quilts, knitting, baking, ornaments, flowers and much more.
• Enjoy the food stalls and face painting.
• Check out the Children’s Art Display featuring, “Canada — Then, Now and Future.”
• Shop at the Bell Tower Boutique and visit the Tea Room inside the church.
• Take an historic tour of the heritage church built in 1901.
Many artisans have responded to this event and there is something for everyone and all ages to see and enjoy.
Parking and entry will be free.
For more information, email to stjamesoffice6025@gmail.com or phone 905-584-9635.
