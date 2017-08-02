Uncategorized

Brewers to face Midland in NDBL first playoff round

August 2, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Coutepatte
The Bolton Brewers may have come up just short of the North Dufferin Baseball League regular season championship, but they gained a favourable pairing for the post-season’s opening round.
A final record of 21-6-1, matching the Aurora Jays but the winners of a tiebreaker, landed the Brewers in second place and a date with the seventh-place Midland Indians.
Following a 15-5 drubbing of the Lisle Astros Saturday afternoon, a pair of losses to the league-leading New Lowell Knights Sunday sealed the fate of the Bolton squad and closed out the season.
Entering the doubleheader just one point back of the Knights for first place, a 10-3 loss in the first game was enough to clinch the regular season crown for the Knights.
New Lowell used the long ball effectively, sending three home runs out of the park to Bolton’s one, provided by Brett Chater for his fourth of the year.
Mike Blackwood was tagged with the loss after starting the first four innings, giving up seven hits and five runs in his outing.
With the standings locked and the second game all but a formality, Bolton gave up a 4-3 lead to New Lowell in the sixth, when they Knights tagged Troy Barwick with a four-run inning to take a lead they would not relinquish.
The final score was 7-6.
Riding one of the hottest streaks in the AA league prior to the weekend, Bolton had won 15 of their last 16 games before meeting with the powerhouse Knights.
Midland, despite finishing with a so-so record of 15-11-2, enter the postseason riding quite a streak of their own, having won eight of their last nine.
They have, however, encountered plenty of trouble with the Brewers this season.
Bolton swept the season series between the two, winning 10-3 in Midland back in May before an 8-0 shutout in mid-July.
The Knights will face the eighth-place Barrie Angels, the Jays will face the sixth-place Ivy Leafs, and the fourth-place Clearview Orioles will battle the fifth-place Orangeville Giants.
Schedules will be released today (Thursday) following a league meeting, with the best-of-five first round set to kick off Tuesday. Two rounds of best-of-five baseball will be followed by a best-of-seven championship series, culminating in mid-September.
Bolton last won the NDBL championship in 2013, while the Knights have earned the Strother Cup the last two seasons.
For stats, schedules and more information, visit www.ndbl.ca

Mike Wallace catches a pop-fly at first base in the Bolton Brewers’ 15-5 win over the Lisle Astros Saturday.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Two Bolton residents charged with murder

One person is dead and two others are in custody after an altercation in the area of Queen Street South and Martha Street in Bolton ...

Community was out for lots of fun at Bolton Rotary’s annual Rotaryfest

         

Diversified and affordable housing needed

By Bill Rea Addressing Caledon’s housing needs is not going to be easy. That was one of the apparent developments that came out of last ...

CCS gets funds from feds for LIFE for Youth

By Bill Rea Providing good training and experience for young people has many spin-off benefits, including to the economy. That was one of the main ...

Who will be next to be added to Caledon’s Walk of Fame?

Nominations are open for the 2017 inductee to Caledon’s Walk of Fame. Initiated in 1999 to honour past and present Caledon residents who have made ...

Light Up the Runway 2017 is less than a month away

There are hopes for good weather the evening of Aug. 3. That is the night people are expected to take a stroll on the main ...

         

Community Events

THURDAY, AUGUST 3 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...