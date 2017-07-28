Still lots of high scores in IBHL round robins

July 28, 2017 · 0 Comments
Caledon Hills Cycling has won only one game this year in the Inglewood Ball Hockey League, and they picked the post season to notch it.
The Cycling guys bested Carney plumbing last Tuesday in the their third match in the post-season round-robin series.
The top two teams in the league, 360º Tire Service and George’s Arena Sports are continuing with their winning ways.
Caledon Hills Cycling 7, Carney Plumbing 5
In a close one Caledon Hills were able to hang on and get the win over Carney Plumbing.
Goal scorers for the Cyclers were Kyle Dalcin with five, while Peter Anselmi and Michael Paschalis got singles, with help from Ian Dunn, Albert Bettridge, Kyle Carberry, Dave Philips, Dalcin and Anselmi. Carney go-to guys were Cody Shindel, Jesse Rooyakkers, Terry Leonard, Chris Unwin and Brandon Sinclair, with assists going to Sinclair, Shawn Lane, Sandy Shand, Evan Del and Shindel.
360º Tire 8, We Are Creative 1
With the high score for 360º Tire, We Are Creative had the hot tempers and that led to penalties, suspensions and the loss.
Point getters for the Tire Service guys were Nick Adams, Kelvin Young, Andy Williams, Frankie Carricatio, Travis Bannon, Mike and Jeff Ferguson, Wendle Simpson and Chris McCron. We are Creative’s lone lamp lighter was Gavin D’Eri from Jon Simoes.
George’s 9, Mr. Handyman 7
In another large-scoring close match, the short-benched Mr. Handyman crew fell to George’s.
George’s point getters were Justin Fiorini, Luigi D’Agostino, Nick Franseze, Chris Gikov, Mike Volpe, Chris Mete, Chris Stirpe, Matt Ricci, Anthony Villari, Chris Della Morra, JP Labardo and Steve Pasceri. Handyman hammers were from Daniel Leone, Robert Keszeg, Joseph Lupo, Kristian McMillan and Will Pitsadiontis, with help from Keszeg, Lupo, Philip DeFrancesco, Leone and Anthony Figliano.
