Sports

Still lots of high scores in IBHL round robins

July 28, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Caledon Hills Cycling has won only one game this year in the Inglewood Ball Hockey League, and they picked the post season to notch it.
The Cycling guys bested Carney plumbing last Tuesday in the their third match in the post-season round-robin series.
The top two teams in the league, 360º Tire Service and George’s Arena Sports are continuing with their winning ways.
Caledon Hills Cycling 7, Carney Plumbing 5
In a close one Caledon Hills were able to hang on and get the win over Carney Plumbing.
Goal scorers for the Cyclers were Kyle Dalcin with five, while Peter Anselmi and Michael Paschalis got singles, with help from Ian Dunn, Albert Bettridge, Kyle Carberry, Dave Philips, Dalcin and Anselmi. Carney go-to guys were Cody Shindel, Jesse Rooyakkers, Terry Leonard, Chris Unwin and Brandon Sinclair, with assists going to Sinclair, Shawn Lane, Sandy Shand, Evan Del and Shindel.
360º Tire 8, We Are Creative 1
With the high score for 360º Tire, We Are Creative had the hot tempers and that led to penalties, suspensions and the loss.
Point getters for the Tire Service guys were Nick Adams, Kelvin Young, Andy Williams, Frankie Carricatio, Travis Bannon, Mike and Jeff Ferguson, Wendle Simpson and Chris McCron. We are Creative’s lone lamp lighter was Gavin D’Eri from Jon Simoes.
George’s 9, Mr. Handyman 7
In another large-scoring close match, the short-benched Mr. Handyman crew fell to George’s.
George’s point getters were Justin Fiorini, Luigi D’Agostino, Nick Franseze, Chris Gikov, Mike Volpe, Chris Mete, Chris Stirpe, Matt Ricci, Anthony Villari, Chris Della Morra, JP Labardo and Steve Pasceri. Handyman hammers were from Daniel Leone, Robert Keszeg, Joseph Lupo, Kristian McMillan and Will Pitsadiontis, with help from Keszeg, Lupo, Philip DeFrancesco, Leone and Anthony Figliano.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Community was out for lots of fun at Bolton Rotary’s annual Rotaryfest

         

Diversified and affordable housing needed

By Bill Rea Addressing Caledon’s housing needs is not going to be easy. That was one of the apparent developments that came out of last ...

Annual Caledon Pit Run and Open House taking place this Saturday

Lafarge and Aecon will be hosting the sixth annual Caledon Pit Run this Saturday (July 29). Last year’s event was a huge success; attracting more ...

CCS gets funds from feds for LIFE for Youth

By Bill Rea Providing good training and experience for young people has many spin-off benefits, including to the economy. That was one of the main ...

Church giving away school supplies

North Peel Community Church in Sandhill will be giving away school supplies for young students who will be needing them for the coming academic year. ...

Who will be next to be added to Caledon’s Walk of Fame?

Nominations are open for the 2017 inductee to Caledon’s Walk of Fame. Initiated in 1999 to honour past and present Caledon residents who have made ...

Light Up the Runway 2017 is less than a month away

There are hopes for good weather the evening of Aug. 3. That is the night people are expected to take a stroll on the main ...

         

Community Events

FRIDAY, JULY 28 Wellness, Interaction, Social and Exercise (WISE) is a health promotion and social program for seniors (55+) happening at the Palgrave United Church ...