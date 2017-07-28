Annual Caledon Pit Run and Open House taking place this Saturday

July 28, 2017 · 0 Comments
Lafarge and Aecon will be hosting the sixth annual Caledon Pit Run this Saturday (July 29).
Last year’s event was a huge success; attracting more than 100 runners, 300 visitors and raising $30,000 for Caledon Central Public School.
As with previous years, the Caledon Pit Run will take place within the 2nd Concession of the Caledon Pit, southwest of Charleston Sideroad and Willoughby Road.
This will be a unique opportunity for visitors to experience a five-kilometre cross-country run through an active licensed site. This year, organizers will be adding a family 1K Walk of Memories to commemorate late family members of the participants and a 1K Kids’ Obstacle Course.
During the event, they will again be featuring an open house with silent auction, supervised kids’ activities, a sponsor expo, and the very popular rock truck rides.
This year’s event is being run in support of Caledon’s Bethell Hospice Foundation. In 2016, Bethell Hospice (originally Hospice Caledon) celebrated its 25th year of providing community-based palliative care and compassionate support to families struggling with a life-challenging illness. Bethell Hospice gets only part of its funding from government, so the Foundation is required to raise almost $1,000,000 each year to keep the doors open to serve the community. There are no fees to stay at Bethell Hospice, no fees to participate in any of the community support programs and no one is ever denied access due to financial situation. In past years, the run has cumulatively raised $46,500 for Bethell, and they are hoping to raise $40,000 this year.
The goal this year is to attract at least 300 participants to the event.
Registration is open until 6 p .m. July 27, 2017. Go to www.caledonpitrun.ca for more information.
