Editorial Cartoon — July 20, 2017

Nominations are open for the 2017 inductee to Caledon’s Walk of Fame. Initiated in 1999 to honour past and present Caledon residents who have made ...

There are hopes for good weather the evening of Aug. 3. That is the night people are expected to take a stroll on the main ...

The Region of Peel has launched a 2017 Service Satisfaction survey. Peel residents are urged to participate in the survey to share their feedback on ...

THURDAY, JULY 20 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...