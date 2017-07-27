Dodgers losing streak hits eight games

July 27, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte

The Bolton Dodgers found themselves on the wrong end of some lopsided scores in the North Dufferin Baseball League over the weekend.

The AA ball squad had double digits put up against them once by the Lisle Astros and twice by the Ivy Leafs, bringing their losing streak to eight games stretching to the start of the month.

A road trip Friday night saw the Astros put up 13 runs to the Dodgers’ seven, thanks to an explosive eight-run fifth inning.

Eamonn Chiodo pitched into the fateful inning, before being relieved by Ron DiPalma, though the Astros were not to be stopped this evening. They tagged him for five runs over the final two innings.

Sunday’s doubleheader with the Leafs saw scores of 11-5 and 14-2, with Ivy taking a healthy lead early in both. Bolton’s string of poor luck showed in the first game when they managed an impressive 14 hits, with Jon Bloomfield going four-for-five and Luke Ratcliffe going three-for-four, though they plated just two runs in the first and three in the sixth.

The second game of the doubleheader was the result of a masterful performance on the mound by the Ivy pitchers, who gave up just five hits in total.

Despite their recent downfall, the rest of the NDBL’s basement has been on a similar path, leaving Bolton sitting steadily in 12th place with a record of 5-15-0. They hold ground on the Ivy Rangers, Newmarket Cornhuskers and Alliston Athletics.

Following a Wednesday night game against the Mansfield Cubs (6-17-1) in Tottenham after press time, the Dodgers return to the diamond Saturday with a trip up north to face the Midland Indians (8-9-2) in a doubleheader.

Their hometown counterparts, the Bolton Brewers, are back at it Friday with a visit to the Lisle Astros (13-7-2). They sit just two points back of the league-leading New Lowell Knights, with games in hand after plenty of rescheduling this season.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.ndbl.ca

Readers Comments (0)