Bolton Rotaryfest set to go this weekend

July 19, 2017

By Bill Rea

There promises to be great food and entertainment, as well as lots of fun this weekend as the Rotary Club of Bolton hosts its annual Rotaryfest.

It will be at the grounds between Town Hall and Caledon Community Complex, and will run from 4 to 11 p.m. tomorrow (Friday), noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Previously known as a Ribfest, Rotarian Scott Fraser, one of the organizers of the event, said the scope had broadened a bit.

“The event is pretty much repetitive of what we’ve done in the past,” he said. “The format is still the same.”

The changes include some more variety and diversity when it comes to the food available, “although everybody seems to love ribs,” he observed.

There will be various ribbers on hand, providing their ribs and sauce.

He also said Sunday will be a Family Fun Day, with music for the younger folks, and visits from characters from Paw Patrol.

Friday night will be Country Night, sponsored by Fines Ford Lincoln. The entertainment will start at 6 p.m. with a performance from Marshall Dane with his country tunes, followed at 9:45 p.m. by the guitar playing of Lindi Ortega.

Saturday’s entertainment lineup is sponsored by Performance Auto Group and will start at 1:30 p.m. with Flat 6, a group of Toronto musicians playing jazz, funk, and R & B music from artists like Herbie Hancock, Freddie Hubbard, The Meters, The Yellowjackets, and more. The mixture is seen as the perfect blend of music to start the day’s music program.

They are to be followed at 4 p.m. by Circle 5, which is known for charming audiences with their energetic shows of original songs, reggae classics, soulful harmony singing and powerful dance hall beats.

At 6:30 p.m., Horshack will take the stage with classic rock Ssongs from such bands as the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Deep Purple, Boston, Thin Lizzy, Fastball and the Wallflowers.

The entertainment Saturday is slated to wind up with LMT Connection, starting at 9. They’ve been together for 25 years, recording five albums, and playing more than 5,000 shows including 12 tours of Europe and two tours of China. When at home in Canada they’ve held a 16 year residency at the Orbit Room in Toronto Wednesday nights.

The entertainment Sunday will include appearances by Markus at 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Markus has produced 10 award winning CDs and two DVDs. He shares his music with families across Canada with interactive concerts that have audiences of all ages singing and dancing along.

And members of Paw Patrol will be arriving on the grounds to meet their fans at noon.

Fraser said this fifth year the Bolton club has put on this event, with the goal being to raise funds for the community.

“All the proceeds that we make from this event go right back into the community,” he said.

The projects supported by the club include Bethell Hospice and the HomeJames program.

He also pointed out several Rotary Clubs hold major fundraising events like this in the summer.

“It’s kind of a Rotary calling card,” he commented. “At the end of the day, it’s a way for the community to get together and have a fun time and hopefully give back to the community.”

There will be preferred on-site parking for $5, with all proceeds going to Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Corps 253 Crescent and Meaghan’s Music Room. There will also be free parking nearby.

