Gutierrez will perform at CrossCurrents

July 19, 2017 · 0 Comments
Chilean-born Pablo Gutierrez will perform original and traditional Latin music tomorrow (Friday) night when he appears at CrossCurrents Cafe in Bolton.
He will also be playing instrumentals, rumba, boleros, tangos, etc., and will be joined by a violinist.
CrossCurrents Cafe operates out of Bolton United Church on Nancy Street (use the side entrance). doors will open at 7 p.m., with the music scheduled to start at 8. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
