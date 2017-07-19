Who will be next to be added to Caledon’s Walk of Fame?

July 19, 2017 · 0 Comments
Nominations are open for the 2017 inductee to Caledon’s Walk of Fame.
Initiated in 1999 to honour past and present Caledon residents who have made a significant contribution to the quality of life locally, nationally and internationally, the Walk of Fame is in the Trans Canada Trail Pavilion Park on the west side of Airport Road in Caledon East. A stone is placed in honour of each recipient during a formal Walk of Fame ceremony, held annually when there is a qualifying nominee.
Writers, volunteers, artists, athletes and environmental advocates have been recognized on the Walk, from Norman Jewison and Robertson Davies to Conn Smythe, Taylor ‘Hap’ Parnaby and Marilyn Field.
The Walk of Fame recognizes outstanding accomplishments locally, nationally and internationally.
Nominations are open until Aug. 4 at 4:30 p.m. Information and nomination forms are available at caledon.ca/walk
Categories include Arts and Culture; Sports and Leisure; Philanthropic and Humanitarian Causes; and the Environment. Other contributions may be considered as submitted.
