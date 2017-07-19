Uncategorized

Who will be next to be added to Caledon’s Walk of Fame?

July 19, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Nominations are open for the 2017 inductee to Caledon’s Walk of Fame.
Initiated in 1999 to honour past and present Caledon residents who have made a significant contribution to the quality of life locally, nationally and internationally, the Walk of Fame is in the Trans Canada Trail Pavilion Park on the west side of Airport Road in Caledon East. A stone is placed in honour of each recipient during a formal Walk of Fame ceremony, held annually when there is a qualifying nominee.
Writers, volunteers, artists, athletes and environmental advocates have been recognized on the Walk, from Norman Jewison and Robertson Davies to Conn Smythe, Taylor ‘Hap’ Parnaby and Marilyn Field.
The Walk of Fame recognizes outstanding accomplishments locally, nationally and internationally.
Nominations are open until Aug. 4 at 4:30 p.m. Information and nomination forms are available at caledon.ca/walk
Categories include Arts and Culture; Sports and Leisure; Philanthropic and Humanitarian Causes; and the Environment. Other contributions may be considered as submitted.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

There was great weather and lots of fun for the annual Cheltenham Day festivities

         

Charges withdrawn against McClure

By Bill Rea Caledon Councillor Gord McClure was a happy man last week after it was announced that conflict of interest allegations against him had ...

Traffic changes approved on Olde Base Line

By Bill Rea Motorists are soon going to have to drive slower along stretches of Olde Base Line Road. Peel Regional councillors last week approved ...

Babysitting course at CPCC/OEYC

Caledon Parent-Child Centre/Ontario Early Years Centre (CPCC/OEYC) will be offering the Red Cross Babysitter’s Certification program for young people aged 11 and older. This program ...

CCS getting $1.4 million to renew LIFE for Youth

Dufferin-Caledon MP David Tilson was pleased to learn that Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) has approved $1,460,240 in Skills Link funding to Caledon Community Services’ ...

Garden tour in King this Sunday

By John Arnott Drop everything and be sure to come on Nobleton-King City Horticultural Society’s Garden Tour this Sunday (July 16) from 10 a.m. until ...

MPP Jones sitting on committee reviewing Changing Workplaces

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones is taking part this month in hearings on the review of changing workplaces. Bill 148, Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act 2017 (known ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, JULY 13 The Caledon Seniors’ Centre will be hosting a Canada 150 Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Games will begin at 10, ...