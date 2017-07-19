Uncategorized

Region launches satisfaction survey

The Region of Peel has launched a 2017 Service Satisfaction survey.
Peel residents are urged to participate in the survey to share their feedback on the services provided by the Region. The online survey will only take five minutes to complete and all responses will be strictly confidential.
The Region wants to hear from residents about how to continue to improve services and build a community for life with residents. Survey results will be used to help plan service improvements across Peel.
Residents can access the survey at www.research.net/r/ServiceSatisfaction2017
Residents are asked to complete the survey by Aug. 14.

         

