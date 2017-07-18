Bandits ousted from first round of playoffs by Six Nations

July 18, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
The postseason was over for the junior C Caledon Bandits just a little more than 24 hours after the opening draw.
Back-to-back losses on each team’s home floor sent the Caledon squad packing in their opening round best-of-three series against the powerhouse Six Nations Warriors.
Six Nations’ goal scoring prowess, led by leading scorer Marshall Powless, saw the Warriors put up eight, six, and five goals respectively in the three periods of the first game at Iroquois Lacrosse Arena to win 19-6.
Powless led the way with an eight-point night.
Caledon managed a pair of goals in each period, with Jonathan Ferguson notching a hat trick and Paton Dorval, Scott Edwards and Trevor Blumbergs each adding a single.
The second game at the Caledon Community Complex the following night started off promising, with the score tied at two at the first buzzer, before eight straight goals from the Warriors in the second period put the game away for good.
Dorval, Ferguson and Dimitri Meszaros scored in the 16-3 loss, ending the Bandits’ season.
The Fergus Thistles also swept the Halton Hills Bulldogs, as did the Wilmot Wild over the Mimico Mountaineers and the Brantford Jr. Warriors over the Oakville Buzz.
The top seeded Six Nations will face the fourth seeded Brantford in the quarter-finals.
You must be logged in to post a comment.