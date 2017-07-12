General News

Pride week proclaimed in Caledon

July 12, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Bill Rea
For the second consecutive year, the Pride Flag flew at Town Hall in Caledon East last week.
Mayor Allan Thompson raised the flag last Thursday to proclaim July 2 to 8 as Peel Pride Week in Caledon.
He noted at the ceremony that it’s easy to raise a flag, but gathering the spirit behind the act is not always as simple.
“It’s been a long, difficult road,” he remarked, adding there’s still a lot of work to be done when rights of others are mocked or don’t exist.
He also pointed out the Town has an obligation to be inclusive.
Thompson also read the proclamation.
“Caledon celebrates the diversity that strengthens our Town, including individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, two spirited and all other sexual orientations and gender identities, and promotes a society where all residents can live free from discrimination,” it stated. “It remains important to recognize the essential worth of every human person and to promote the development of harmonious relationships amongst all members of the community and it also remains important to raise awareness of the barriers some individuals face in the areas of healthcare, public safety, employment and the recognition of family relationships.”
Peel Pride Chairperson Sonya Shorter was on hand for the ceremony, and acknowledged this was the second year the flag had flown at Town Hall.
“The second of many more, I hope,” she added.

Councillors Johanna Downey and Jennifer Innis were on hand at Town Hall last Thursday, along with Peel Pride Chairperson Sonya Shorter, as Mayor Allan Thompson Read the Peel Pride Week Proclamation.
Photo by Bill Rea

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

There was great weather and lots of fun for the annual Cheltenham Day festivities

         

Charges withdrawn against McClure

By Bill Rea Caledon Councillor Gord McClure was a happy man last week after it was announced that conflict of interest allegations against him had ...

Traffic changes approved on Olde Base Line

By Bill Rea Motorists are soon going to have to drive slower along stretches of Olde Base Line Road. Peel Regional councillors last week approved ...

Babysitting course at CPCC/OEYC

Caledon Parent-Child Centre/Ontario Early Years Centre (CPCC/OEYC) will be offering the Red Cross Babysitter’s Certification program for young people aged 11 and older. This program ...

CCS getting $1.4 million to renew LIFE for Youth

Dufferin-Caledon MP David Tilson was pleased to learn that Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) has approved $1,460,240 in Skills Link funding to Caledon Community Services’ ...

Garden tour in King this Sunday

By John Arnott Drop everything and be sure to come on Nobleton-King City Horticultural Society’s Garden Tour this Sunday (July 16) from 10 a.m. until ...

MPP Jones sitting on committee reviewing Changing Workplaces

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones is taking part this month in hearings on the review of changing workplaces. Bill 148, Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act 2017 (known ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, JULY 13 The Caledon Seniors’ Centre will be hosting a Canada 150 Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Games will begin at 10, ...