Pride week proclaimed in Caledon

July 12, 2017
By Bill Rea
For the second consecutive year, the Pride Flag flew at Town Hall in Caledon East last week.
Mayor Allan Thompson raised the flag last Thursday to proclaim July 2 to 8 as Peel Pride Week in Caledon.
He noted at the ceremony that it’s easy to raise a flag, but gathering the spirit behind the act is not always as simple.
“It’s been a long, difficult road,” he remarked, adding there’s still a lot of work to be done when rights of others are mocked or don’t exist.
He also pointed out the Town has an obligation to be inclusive.
Thompson also read the proclamation.
“Caledon celebrates the diversity that strengthens our Town, including individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, two spirited and all other sexual orientations and gender identities, and promotes a society where all residents can live free from discrimination,” it stated. “It remains important to recognize the essential worth of every human person and to promote the development of harmonious relationships amongst all members of the community and it also remains important to raise awareness of the barriers some individuals face in the areas of healthcare, public safety, employment and the recognition of family relationships.”
Peel Pride Chairperson Sonya Shorter was on hand for the ceremony, and acknowledged this was the second year the flag had flown at Town Hall.
“The second of many more, I hope,” she added.
