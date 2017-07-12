Headline News

Garden tour in King this Sunday

July 12, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By John Arnott
Drop everything and be sure to come on Nobleton-King City Horticultural Society’s Garden Tour this Sunday (July 16) from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. rain or shine.
It’s a great chance to enjoy several exceptionally beautiful and varied gardens nestled in the lush green rolling countryside of southern King Township in the Nobleton — King City region, only open to the public for this event.
Tickets, at $15 each, are available now at Nobleton Pharmasave Pharmacy in the Nobleton Plaza on Highway 27 north of King Road, the King Museum on King Road near Jane Street, just east of Highway 400 and the Black Forest Garden Centre on Keele Street, just south of Aurora-Lloydtown Road. Tickets will be available at each garden the day of the tour. And a map will be posted on the Nobleton Pharmasave door (the pharmacy doesn’t open until 11 a.m.) that morning showing the nearest garden on the tour. Once purchased, keep the map-ticket to show for admittance at each garden and get it stamped with a colourful logo making the ticket an interesting souvenir.
If you choose not to buy a ticket, there will be a charge of $3 per garden visited.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

There was great weather and lots of fun for the annual Cheltenham Day festivities

         

Charges withdrawn against McClure

By Bill Rea Caledon Councillor Gord McClure was a happy man last week after it was announced that conflict of interest allegations against him had ...

Traffic changes approved on Olde Base Line

By Bill Rea Motorists are soon going to have to drive slower along stretches of Olde Base Line Road. Peel Regional councillors last week approved ...

Babysitting course at CPCC/OEYC

Caledon Parent-Child Centre/Ontario Early Years Centre (CPCC/OEYC) will be offering the Red Cross Babysitter’s Certification program for young people aged 11 and older. This program ...

CCS getting $1.4 million to renew LIFE for Youth

Dufferin-Caledon MP David Tilson was pleased to learn that Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) has approved $1,460,240 in Skills Link funding to Caledon Community Services’ ...

Garden tour in King this Sunday

By John Arnott Drop everything and be sure to come on Nobleton-King City Horticultural Society’s Garden Tour this Sunday (July 16) from 10 a.m. until ...

MPP Jones sitting on committee reviewing Changing Workplaces

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones is taking part this month in hearings on the review of changing workplaces. Bill 148, Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act 2017 (known ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, JULY 13 The Caledon Seniors’ Centre will be hosting a Canada 150 Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Games will begin at 10, ...