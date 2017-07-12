Garden tour in King this Sunday

July 12, 2017 · 0 Comments
By John Arnott
Drop everything and be sure to come on Nobleton-King City Horticultural Society’s Garden Tour this Sunday (July 16) from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. rain or shine.
It’s a great chance to enjoy several exceptionally beautiful and varied gardens nestled in the lush green rolling countryside of southern King Township in the Nobleton — King City region, only open to the public for this event.
Tickets, at $15 each, are available now at Nobleton Pharmasave Pharmacy in the Nobleton Plaza on Highway 27 north of King Road, the King Museum on King Road near Jane Street, just east of Highway 400 and the Black Forest Garden Centre on Keele Street, just south of Aurora-Lloydtown Road. Tickets will be available at each garden the day of the tour. And a map will be posted on the Nobleton Pharmasave door (the pharmacy doesn’t open until 11 a.m.) that morning showing the nearest garden on the tour. Once purchased, keep the map-ticket to show for admittance at each garden and get it stamped with a colourful logo making the ticket an interesting souvenir.
If you choose not to buy a ticket, there will be a charge of $3 per garden visited.
