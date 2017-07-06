Sports

Caledon owned horse ran in the Queen’s Plate

July 6, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Bill Rea
The result was not quite what he was hoping for, but Caledon resident George Ledson felt satisfaction that his horse made it to the starting gate of Sunday’s Queen’s Plate.
Things might have gone better had Watch Me Strut been faster getting out of the gate.
“He got in trouble in the gate,” Ledson said, adding the horse was not positioned properly and that jockey David Moran had called for them not to start, but to no avail. “He never really recovered.”
Watch Me Strut came in 12th in the 13-horse field. The race was won by Holy Helena.
“We felt we had a really good chance,” Ledson commented a couple of days later, pointing out the three-year-old gelding had won three of his five races. He had fallen behind in his last outing, but came on in the end to win.
“He’s a well-bred horse,” Ledson added, observing his sire was Strut the Stage and his dam was Fleet Kris .
He’s trained by Catherine Day Phillips of Kingfield Racing Stable, which owns the horse with Ledson.
Ledson said this was the first time he’s had a horse in the Queen’s Plate.
“It didn’t work, but we’ll be in it another day,” he said. “Life is made up of dreams.”

Watch Me Strut was going though his paces prior to competing in Sunday’s Queen’s Plate for Caledon resident George Ledson.
