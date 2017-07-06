Sports

Osler Open golf tournament raises more than $308,000

July 6, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Golfers teed off at Lionhead Golf Club in Brampton to raise funds for William Osler Health System Foundation’s 11th annual Osler Open: Brampton Invitational Golf Tournament recently.
More than 50 foursomes hit the links and met their goal of raising $308,000 to equip the new Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness, and fund the next generation of diagnostic equipment and technology at Brampton Civic Hospital.
“On behalf of all the patients and families who turn to Osler for their health care needs, we thank our generous donors and sponsors for their loyal support year after year,” Osler Foundation President and CEO Ken Mayhew said. “Osler’s hospitals are in constant need of updated medical equipment, so it’s important to continue to hold events like this to be able to fund much-needed equipment to improve patient care and services.”
Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey was in attendance to show her support for Osler’s redevelopment initiatives at Peel Memorial and Brampton Civic.
“These funds are critical to providing the best care possible for our patients and we are truly fortunate to have such wonderful champions, passionate sponsors and participants who are helping fund the purchase of vital equipment for the new Peel Memorial and Brampton Civic Hospital,” she commented. “They are making an enormous impact to the quality of life for all Brampton residents.”
The tournament was capped off with a dinner where guests continued to prove their commitment to Osler by bidding heavily in a call to action that raised more than $10,000 to cover the cost of two vital-signs monitors. The new, state-of-the-art vital-signs monitors will help care for patients in Brampton Civic’s Cardiac Procedures Unit, enabling patient’s vitals to be sent wirelessly to their electronic records.
Several dignitaries were in attendance, including the Chair of the Peel Regional Police Services Board Amrik Singh Ahlwalia; Brampton City Councillors Jeff Bowman, Pat Fortini, Doug Whillans; and Brampton Regional Councillors Grant Gibson, Martin Medeiros, Elaine Moore and Michael Palleschi.
The tournament was presented by DG Group (presenting sponsor), RioCan, Mattamy Homes, Orlando Corporation, Goreway Power Station, TACC HOLBORN Corporation, Active Mechanical Services, Armacell Canada Inc., Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, CCV Insurance and Financial and Friends, Carillion Services, Cisco Systems Canada, Drywall Acoustic Lathing and Insulation, Fengate Real Asset Investments, Phillips, Hager & North, LiUNA Local 183, Plenary Group and Sodexo Canada.

Brampton Invitational committee members Sheldon Caplin, Dalkeith Palmer and Joe Cossu, present a cheque for $308,000 to the William Osler Health System Foundation.

         

