Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

July 2, 2017

By Jim Firth

The Rotary Club of Palgrave wrapped up another successful Wines of the World at the Caledon Equestrian Park June 24.

For our 20th year of hosting this event, the excitement of Canada’s upcoming 150th birthday was on display. This is one of the largest events we put on as the Palgrave Rotary Club and three great things happen because of this event.

First; we are pleased to be able to host a large community gathering like this. Many of you who attend renew acquaintance with your neighbours and many of you invite friends from the city to come and explore Caledon. Everywhere you go during the night, people young and old are engaged in animated conversations and making new friends.

Second; Wines of the World brings in the skills and community spirit of all of our Rotarians and friends of Rotary. We marvel at the capabilities of each you who help make this event a success. Starting with the specialized planning, marketing and logistics skills brought forth to the countless volunteer hours needed to pull off Wines of the World. This event would not be the success without you and our local business sponsors. We are blessed to live in a talented and generous community.

Finally; 100 per cent of the proceeds from Wines of the World go to supporting our annual giving programs of youth, community and international. From your contributions at Wines of the World, we are able to give back to those most in need.

Rotary was founded on the ideals of helping others (Service Above Self) and this is exemplified each and every year at Wines of the World.

Make sure you thank our sponsors (go to www.rotarywow.com to see the full list) and thank you for helping to make this a great evening. Happy Canada Day and see you in 2018.

For more information on all that we do in Rotary or for information on becoming a member, please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com anytime.

