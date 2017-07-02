Brewers hit a winning streak

By Jake Courtepatte

Chalk up three in a row for the Bolton Brewers.

The AA ball club won both games of a doubleheader last Thursday with the Alliston Athletics, their only action after another rainy week.

Alliston was able to get on the board in the first inning of the first game before a six-run second by the Brewers, thanks to a string of hits.

Both sides played evenly for the remainder of the game with Bolton cruising to a 9-5 victory.

Mike Blackwood earned the win on the mound, going four and a third innings while allowing just three hits and two earned runs.

Nick Pattinaro and Greg Keenan split the rest of the work.

The Bolton squad showed no signs of slowing down for the second half of the doubleheader, managing a whopping 18 hits in a 13-2 stomping.

Brett Bond, Brendan Lyons, Daniel Accardo and Trent Barwick each smashed a double in the game, while Blackwood legged out a triple, with the majority of the offence coming in the seventh and final inning.

Pattinaro and Keenan once again took to the hill, with Pattinaro earning the win thanks to a five-hit, two-run four innings of work.

Both Sunday and Monday’s scheduled games were postponed due to weather.

The Brewers’ streak of good play has vaulted them up to fifth place in the North Dufferin Baseball League standings, holding onto a record of 9-3-1.

Their run total of 113 is also the highest in the league, 10 more than the league-leading Orangeville Giants.

The two power hitting squads will meet Friday night in Orangeville for a first pitch time of 7 p.m.

Next weekend also marks the league’s annual All-Star Game, played at Tiffin Park in Midland.

The Brewers are one of three teams to send three players to represent the East division, with Accardo, Tyler Milton and Luis Ortiz getting the nod.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.ndbl.ca

