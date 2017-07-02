Sports Toby Jug Athletes of the Week — June 29, 2017

Sports

July 2, 2017

Mayfield Secondary School
Mackenzie Brooks
The 15-year-old was most recently a sculler on the rowing team at school. She was also playing fullback and kicker on the junior rugby team which won ROPSSAA, was involved in cross-country running in the fall and was manager of the volleyball team. In the community, she plays rep soccer for the Hillsburgh-Erin District Soccer Club. The Grade 9 student lives in the Alton area.

Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Mikayla Ferreira
The Grade 10 student has been active in track and field, specializing in the long jump, making it to ROPSSAA. She also played power on the junior volleyball team and was on the offence for the flag football team. In the community, she plays rep volleyball for the Peel Selects in Brampton, and used to play with the Caledon Soccer Club. The 16-year-old lives in Orangeville.

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Tyler Giancos
This 18-year-old played shortstop on the school’s varsity baseball team which made it to the quarter-finals, and won the Caledon Cup tournament. He also played right wing on the varsity hockey team which made it to the semifinals. In the community, he’s a AA rep player in the Caledon Hawks’ organization and plays baseball with Team Ontario. The Grade 12 student lives in Bolton.

Humberview Secondary School
Rohinton Guzder
The Grade 11 student played third base on the varsity baseball team, which just missed the playoffs. He also played power forward on the varsity basketball team, which made it to ROPSSAA. Away from school, he plays AAA baseball for the Toronto Wild Cats. The 17-year-old lives in Bolton.

         

