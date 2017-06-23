Ottawa Journal by David Tilson MP — Canada Day is coming soon

Canada Day is quickly approaching and we have much to celebrate July 1.

This is Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation. It presents an excellent opportunity for all of us to reflect on what we’ve achieved as a country and to recognize our shared values of peace, freedom, rule of law and democracy. We’re most fortunate to have many outstanding events taking place here in Dufferin-Caledon where we can celebrate this day and our magnificent country.

The Town of Grand Valley will be hosting a Canada 150 Celebration July 1 from 7 to dusk. The day begins with a soap box derby race and includes Riverbend Artists’ Art in the Park; Grand Valley Firefighters Association Waterball Tournament; Taste of Main; live music; beer gardens; vendors; Lions Club Chicken Dip at Stuckey Park; barbecued rib and salad dinner; Grand Pavilion entertainment; fireworks at dusk; and much more. For more information, please visit www.townofgrandvalley.ca/event/grand-valleys-canada-150-celebrations/

The Caledon Canada Day Strawberry Festival in Caledon village is back again July 1. It takes place at the Caledon Fairgrounds (18297 Hurontario St.) and runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Festival is sure to offer something to all those who enjoy strawberry season: free birthday cake and balloons at noon; a classic car show; all day strawberry breakfast; all day barbecue and strawberry desserts; vendor village; and village craft show. For more information, please visit www.caledonfair.ca/index.php/events/canada-day-strawberry-festival.html

The Canada Day festivities continue with the Town of Orangeville hosting its annual Canada Day celebrations at the Alder Street Recreation Centre from noon to 5 p.m. This year, a special “CanaDogs” show will be featured, as well as many fun-filled activities for the whole family, including opening ceremony and cake cutting at noon; free family swims sponsored by the Rotary Club of Orangeville Highlands; face painting and inflatable activities; and fireworks over Island Lake at 10 p.m. For more information, please visit http://www.orangeville.ca/news/2017/06/05/family-activities-superdogs-shows-and-fireworks-highlight-canada-day-celebrations

The Orangeville Legion will also be hosting its annual Canada Day celebrations in Orangeville at the Legion’s site, 7 John St., from noon to 7 p.m. An official ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Visitors may also enjoy face painting; an outdoor barbecue and bar; children’s activities; and live entertainment by Riverstown Duo. For more information, please visit http://www.rcl233.com/now.html

More Canada Day festivities may be enjoyed in Shelburne, as the Town of Shelburne will be hosting its Canada Day 150th Celebrations at Fiddle Park (2nd Line) in Shelburne from 3 to 11 p.m. Visitors to this event may look forward to live bands on stage; bouncy castles; a beer garden; fireworks; food; face painters; GT Train; and a vendors market. For more information on this celebration, please visit http://www.townofshelburne.on.ca/recreation/festivals-and-events/

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) will also be hosting a special Canada Day event July 1 at Island Lake Conservation Area (673067 Hurontario St. South, Orangeville) in celebration of the 150th Anniversary of Confederation. The event will be open to the community and will include family-friendly activities throughout the park, ending with fireworks over the lake at 10 p.m. During the festivities, CVC will hold an official opening ceremony and ribbon cutting of the new amphitheatre at 5:30 p.m. For more information on these festivities, please visit http://www.creditvalleyca.ca/event/canada-day-island-lake-conservation-area/

Another Canada Day event is the annual Caledon Canada Day, which is held at the Albion Hills Conservation Area (16500 Peel Regional Road 50, Caledon). This exciting event takes place from 4 to 11 p.m. A wide variety of activities will be offered, including a magic show; face painting; inflatable fun zone; Bubba the Clown; birds of prey meet and greet; a high-skilled dog performance show; pool and splash pad; live stage music; a fireworks display; and more. For more information, please visit https://trca.ca/event/caledon-canada-day-2017/

I encourage you to join me in celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation at the many terrific events being organized by many fantastic local organizations and municipalities here in Dufferin-Caledon on Canada Day 2017. Come out and show your Canadian pride together with family, friends, and neighbours. It’s sure to be an exceptional day here in this riding and across Canada!

