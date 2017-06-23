Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

June 23, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Krysta Cadden
This week marked the 100th anniversary celebration of Rotary Foundation with the International Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.
More than 20,000 Rotarians gathered to celebrate Rotary.
It was during this conference that Rotary and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced they were extending and increasing their financial commitment to polio eradication. Effective July 1, Rotary has committed to raising $50 million per year for the global effort to end polio. The Gates Foundation will increase its 2-to-1 matching funds up to $100 million per year over the next three years.
In addition to this, world governments and other organizations also reaffirmed their commitment to ending polio. At the convention, it was announced that a total of $1.2 billion was pledged to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.
Canada honored Rotary by committing $100 million to mark the 100-year anniversary of the Foundation.
It was an exciting week to be a Rotarian for sure — the event was a smashing success and brought all who live the “service above self” motto together. We look forward to 2018 Conference that will be held very close to home in Toronto.
If you wish to donate to End Polio, you can do so online at https://www.endpolio.org/donate
For more information on all that we do in Rotary or for information on becoming a member, please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com anytime.
