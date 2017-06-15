Headline News

Explore using LinkedIn to find work at Jobs Caledon

June 15, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Do you know how to use LinkedIn to find job opportunities?
Jobs Caledon at Caledon Community Services (CCS) in the Royal Courtyards Bolton is hosting a workshop, Using LinkedIn to Find Work tomorrow (Friday) from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
This hands-on workshop will help job seekers update their LinkedIn profile for job searching, understand how to use the available features and learn the work arounds to access paid features for free.
As a seasoned speaker with 21 years experience in sales, hiring and management, Christine Gnass will share her knowledge and expertise to help job seekers understand how to find work.
“LinkedIn is the social channel to use for job hunting,” Gnass said. “Job seekers don’t always realize the need to build a profile a certain way in order to stand out for recruiters. We will address that and little known tips on the free LinkedIn services job seekers can benefit from.”
Small wonder Gnass is so knowledgeable about this topic; she has a business managing social media for companies, helping them grow their brand awareness and sales.
Seating is limited. Book a seat by contacting Jobs Caledon at 905-584-2300, ext. 200 or jobs@ccs4u.org

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Tour de Terra Cotta not running this year

By Bill Rea It’s become something of a Civic Holliday tradition in Caledon, but it’s not going to take place this year. Organizers have announced ...

Much recognition of accomplishments at Sea Cadets Review

By Bill Rea With plenty of military precision, the members of the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Corps 253 Crescent went through their annual Review Saturday. ...

Explore using LinkedIn to find work at Jobs Caledon

Do you know how to use LinkedIn to find job opportunities? Jobs Caledon at Caledon Community Services (CCS) in the Royal Courtyards Bolton is hosting a ...

Questions about whether Town is getting revenue it should

By Bill Rea The Caledon Equestrian Park is making money, but maybe not as much for the Town as had been hoped. Caledon councillors received ...

Scottish afternoon at St. Andrew’s

St. Andrew’s Stone Church will be the scene of a Scottish afternoon June 24. It will run from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the ...

Strawberry supper at St. John’s

St. John’s Church, at 3907 Highway 9, will be the scene of a Strawberry Supper June 23. It will run from 5 to 7 p.m.. ...

George Bolton extension to merge with Industrial Road

By Bill Rea How important is the intersection between Commercial Road and Albion-Vaughn Road in Bolton? It might not be there much longer. Extending George ...

Cheers Caledon coming June 16

In celebration of Caledon Day’s 10th anniversary, the Town of Caledon will host the first ever Cheers Caledon Craft Beer and Cider Festival. It will ...

Discover a hidden bird habitat in grasslands

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) will be offering an chance to explore which birds call grasslands home. The session will be June 22, from 7 to 8 ...

Promises to be great time at Wines of the World

By Bill Rea It started off small, but it has grown over the last 20 years. It has become the major fundraiser for the Rotary ...