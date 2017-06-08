Brewers nab spot in the top four with win over Midland

June 8, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
The Bolton Brewers are in familiar territory in AA baseball: rising to the top of the standings ladder.
A pair of home runs Saturday by John Hutchinson sent the Brewers to a 10-3 victory over the Midland Indians at Tiffin Park, the first of two games on the docket for Bolton that day.
Brett Chater, Mike Wallace, Brett Barwick, Luis Ortiz and Hutchinson all crossed the plate in the first two innings to give Bolton an early 5-0 lead, bringing it to 7-0 two innings later with runs scored by Mike Blackwood and Adam Frydman.
Midland came back to make it 7-3 in the bottom of the fifth, though three more insurance runs came in for Bolton in the seventh and final inning, thanks to Matt Blacklaws, Troy Barwick and Hutchinson, with his second solo blast of the day.
The dingers immediately vault Hutchinson into a six-way tie for the lead in the North Dufferin Baseball League.
Veteran Trent Barwick was instrumental on the mound, picking up his second win of the year by going six innings, while giving up just three runs and striking out a handful.
Greg Keenan came in to close out the seventh, tossing a three-up, three-down inning.
Though a seven-run final inning for the Barrie Angels in the second game of the day handed the Brewers an 8-6 loss later in the afternoon, the morning’s win was enough to vault the Brewers into fourth place in the 15-team league.
Sunday’s doubleheader, a rematch with both Barrie and Midland, was postponed due to weather.
A record of 5-2-0, including wins in three of their last four games, has the Brewers just four points back of the league-leading Creemore Braves and Lisle Astros.
They will be looking to bolster their position tonight (Thursday) when they visit the 1-4-0 Ivy Rangers at Victoria Park, before an important showdown Sunday with the 5-3-0 Clearview Orioles at New Lowell Recreation Park.
The next game to be played at North Hill Park in Bolton will be June 22 when the Brewers host the Alliston Athletics.
For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.ndbl.ca
You must be logged in to post a comment.