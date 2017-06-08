Close games, but Tire guys still on top of tight race

The games May 30 were somewhat closer than what is normal this year in the Inglewood Ball Hockey League.

The 360º Tire Service team is still on top of the standings, but they’re having trouble stretching their lead on George’s Arena Sports.

May 30

We Are Creative 6,

Caledon Hills Cycling 2

Picking up some substitute players was just what the doctor ordered for the We Are Creative crew as the subs were able to put them over the top and get the win over the Caledon Hills Cycling gang.

We Are whackers were Michael McKee from Sandra Perdeaux, Jacob Mota from Rocco Manicone, Mota from Manicone, Jacob Power from Manicone and Joshua D’Eri, Dave Rocha from Manicone and Mota, and McKee from Rocha and Power. Caledon Hills cyclers were Terry Masters from Albert Bettridge, and Kyle Dalcin from Masters.

360º Tire 4,

Carney Plumbing 3

The 360º Tire guys rolled over Carney in a tight match and were able to sneak out a win.

Tire goal getters were Kelvin Young from Marco Franza and Jeff Ferguson, Franza from Frankie Carricatio, Franza from Dustin Buss, and Travis Bannon from Young. Carney lamp lighters were Jacob Mota, Elliott Draga, and Mota.

George’s Arena Sports 5,

Mr. Handyman 3

George’s thought they had the game all wrapped up going into the third frame up 3-0, but Mr. Handyman came alive in the last minute to make it close.

George’s go-to guys were Anthony Villari from Steve Pasceri, Chris Stirpe from Luigi D’Agostino, Chris Gikov from JP Labardo, Chris Mete from Stirpe, and Villari from Labardo and Matt Ricci. Handyman hammers were dropped by Robert Keszeg from Steven DeFrancesco, Will Pitsadiontis from Keszeg, and Jonathan Gargaro from Keszeg and DeFrancesco.

May 23

The scores were somewhat more decisive the previous week.

Mr. Handyman 8, Carney 4

Mr. Handyman started strong and had Carney Plumbing on their heels, potting seven of their eight goals in the first two frames.

Handyman hammers were dropped by Daniel Leone from Nathan Irvine and Steven DeFrancesco, Keszeg from Anthony Figliano, Nathan Forer from Leone, Forer from Irvine, Pitsadiontis from DeFrancesco and JT Gore, Gargaro (unassisted), Keszeg from Irvine and Gore, and Keszeg from Leone and Figliano. Carney crashers were Jesse Rooyakkers (unassisted), Evan Del from Rooyakkers, Marc Denis from Rooyakkers, and Denis from Rooyakkers.

George’s 5,

We Are Creative 2

In yet another rough and tumble match that saw George’s rack up both goals and penalty minutes, they were able to still get the win.

George’s go-to guys were Michael Volpe from Villari and Gikov, Ricci from Matt Scida and Pasceri, Mete from Adam Fraccaro and Stirpe, and Mete from Stirpe. The Creative creator was Joshua D’Eri with both goals, helped by Dillon Cole, Gavin D’Eri, Paul Zijlstra, and Tony Sousa.

360º Tire 5,

Caledon Hills 0

Dylan Berry was able to stop all the rubber thrown at him and get the shut-out for 360º Tire over the Cycling crew.

Net nabbing for the Tire Service side were Mike Ferguson from Bannon, Franza from Carricatio and Kyle Young, Andy Williams from Buss, Williams from Kyle Jones, and Williams (unassisted).

Two evenings of play the previous week resulted in a bit of shaking up in the standings.

May 16 saw 360º Tire suffer their first loss of the season.

The six teams went at it two nights later, and Caledon Hills Cycling finally got a point in the standings.

May 16

We Are Creative 3,

360º Tire 1

In a rare turn of events, 360º Tire got taken by surprise and were handed their first loss of the year by We Are Creative.

Creative capturers were Cole from Joshua D’Eri, Michael O’Reilly from Mike Gignac, and Gignac from O’Reilly. The Tire Service’s lone marker was Franza from Kelvin Young and Carricatio.

Mr. Handyman 6,

Caledon Hills 0

John Malanca stood tall and turned away all, getting Mr. Handyman the win.

Point getters for Handyman were Keszeg, Joseph Lupo, Steven DeFrancesco, Leone, Gargaro, Gore, Adrian DiCarlatonio, and Figliano.

George’s 11,

Carney Plumbing 1

Point getters for George’s were Volpe, Scida, Nick Franseze, Jaden Peca, Chris Della Morra, Villari, Labardo, Fraccaro and Ricci.

Carney’s lone mark was from Brandon Sinclair from Draga and Denis.

May 18

Carney 3,

Caledon Hills 3

In a battle of the back-up tenders, both teams played to the draw, not being able to better the other.

Caledon Hills go-to guys were Kurt Snell from Bettridge, Masters from Snell, and Michael Paschalis from Snell and Travis Cassar. Sinclair got the hat-trick for Caney with help from Brian Dunn, Shawn Lane and Chris Unwin.

360º Tire 7,

George’s 2

The Tire Service guys got back to their winning ways with a win over George’s.

Point getters for 360º were Kelvin Young, Franza, Nick Adams, Chris McCron, Carricatio, Jacob Moto-Dias and Mike Ferguson. George’s go-to guys were Mete from Stirpe, and Della Morra from Mete and Stirpe.

We Are Creative 4,

Mr. Handyman 1

We Are Creative stayed on the winning track handing the loss to Mr. Handyman.

Creativeness for the Creative crew came from Cole from Jacob Mota-Dias, Brandon Sinclair, Mota-Dias from Sinclair and Cole, and Mota-Dias from Cole and Joshua D’Eri. Handyman’s hammer was dropped by Keszeg from Lupo and Leone.

