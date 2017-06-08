911

Home Safe Home aimed at promoting fire safety

June 8, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Caledon Fire and Emergency Services is preparing for the Home Safe Home door-to-door program again this year to focus on home fire safety.
Don’t be alarmed if you see fire crews pull up to your house and a firefighter approach your door. Chances are there isn’t an emergency, but rather, firefighters spreading the word on how to ensure you never have one.
“The Town of Caledon supports the principle of ‘prevention rather than cure’ — taking a proactive approach to fire and life safety,” said Fire Chief Darryl Bailey. “We believe education is a key component of home safety and over the next several months, Caledon firefighters will be delivering the message of being proactive rather than reactive.”
Beginning May 15 and running through to Oct. 15, Caledon firefighters will be visiting homes throughout Caledon weekdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and weekends from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Through the Home Safe Home public education campaign, residents will have the opportunity to ask firefighters questions. The focus of the safety campaign this year will be to educate home owners on the importance of maintaining heating and cooling equipment as well as having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms throughout the home.
For more information about Fire and Emergency Services in the Town of Caledon, visit www.caledon.ca or call 905-584-2272, ext. 4303.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

PORK CHOP DINNER IN PALGRAVE

         

Medicinal marijuana facility backed for Highway 10

By Bill Rea There were questions about procedure Tuesday night as Caledon councillors supported a rezoning that would permit a medicinal marijuana production facility for ...

Fun, entertainment and learning at Caledon Fair

By Bill Rea It promises to be an educational and entertaining weekend at the Caledon Fairgrounds. The Caledon Agricultural Society has a full weekend planned ...

Test drive a Lincoln in support of Meals on Wheels

Ever dream of driving a Lincoln? The opportunity will be available this coming Saturday (June 10) at Fines Ford Lincoln in Bolton. Those taking the ...

Cheers Caledon coming June 16

In celebration of Caledon Day’s 10th anniversary, the Town of Caledon will host the first ever Cheers Caledon Craft Beer and Cider Festival. It will ...

Kunle returns tomorrow night to CrossCurrents

Kunle’s music bridges contemporary roots, folk and world music into what he terms “music with no boundaries.” Grounded in traditions of oral history, his music ...

Discover a hidden bird habitat in grasslands

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) will be offering an chance to explore which birds call grasslands home. The session will be June 22, from 7 to 8 ...

Promises to be great time at Wines of the World

By Bill Rea It started off small, but it has grown over the last 20 years. It has become the major fundraiser for the Rotary ...

Village of Alton Storm Drainage Study

The Town of Caledon has initiated a study to evaluate and address flooding issues within the Alton Estates subdivision, as well as concerns with sediment ...

Steak Barbecue at church

Caledon East United Church is inviting the community for the annual Steak Barbecue. It will be June 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. on the ...