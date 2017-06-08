Home Safe Home aimed at promoting fire safety

June 8, 2017 · 0 Comments
Caledon Fire and Emergency Services is preparing for the Home Safe Home door-to-door program again this year to focus on home fire safety.
Don’t be alarmed if you see fire crews pull up to your house and a firefighter approach your door. Chances are there isn’t an emergency, but rather, firefighters spreading the word on how to ensure you never have one.
“The Town of Caledon supports the principle of ‘prevention rather than cure’ — taking a proactive approach to fire and life safety,” said Fire Chief Darryl Bailey. “We believe education is a key component of home safety and over the next several months, Caledon firefighters will be delivering the message of being proactive rather than reactive.”
Beginning May 15 and running through to Oct. 15, Caledon firefighters will be visiting homes throughout Caledon weekdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and weekends from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Through the Home Safe Home public education campaign, residents will have the opportunity to ask firefighters questions. The focus of the safety campaign this year will be to educate home owners on the importance of maintaining heating and cooling equipment as well as having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms throughout the home.
For more information about Fire and Emergency Services in the Town of Caledon, visit www.caledon.ca or call 905-584-2272, ext. 4303.
