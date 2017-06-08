911

Young man injured in crash

June 8, 2017   ·   0 Comments

A 17-year-old Brampton youth was taken to a trauma centre with major injuries May 10 after a motorcycle accident.
Caledon OPP reports an officer came upon the scene of the incident, on Healey Road, east of Innis Lake Road, shortly before 10 p.m. It involved a single red Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle that had been travelling east on Healey when it apparently left the roadway, throwing the driver off.
Police suspect speed was a factor. The investigation is continuing, and charges are possible.

         

