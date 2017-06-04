Lots of kids and parents out for C3 Kids of Steel
The ground might have been a little soft from all the recent rain, but the enthusiasm was as solid as ever Sunday at the Mayfield Recreation Complex for the annual C3 Kinetico Kids of Steel Triathlon. One of the highlight of the event was the triathlon demonstration put on some of the elite athletes. C3 athletes Sean Bechtell, Andrew Beardsall, Krista Marchant and Taylor Reid were close when they crossed the finish line.
Photos by Bill Rea
Newstalk 1010’s John Moore was on hand Sunday to help congratulate the competitors. He’s seen here with C3’s Barrie Shepley.
Mayor Allan Thompson congratulated Rebekah Koolen, 5, of Orangeville as she completed the course.
Palgrave area resident Thomas Woeggerer was helping his son Ralph, 3, complete the course.