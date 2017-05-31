Open house at Peel Lodge

May 31, 2017 · 0 Comments
Freemasonry is marking 300 years in Canada, and the Peel Lodge in Caledon East will be hosting an open house Saturday (June 3).
The public is invited to attend and talk to members and celebrate the anniversary.
Freemasonry is the oldest and largest fraternal organization in the world. Its members share a common goal of helping each other become better men. Its body of knowledge and system of ethics is based on the belief that each man has a responsibility to improve himself while being devoted to his family, faith, country and fraternity. Its roots go back centuries and its members are diverse: high profile leaders, physicians, construction workers, farmers, etc.
The open house will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Peel Lodge is at 6028 Old Church Rd. in Caledon East.
