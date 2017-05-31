Uncategorized

Village of Alton Storm Drainage Study

May 31, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Town of Caledon has initiated a study to evaluate and address flooding issues within the Alton Estates subdivision, as well as concerns with sediment entering the Alton Mill Pond from the subdivision.
The Town is interested in public input on the study.
A public information centre is planned for June 12 from 7 to 9 p.m at the Alton branch of Caledon Public Library, 35 Station St.
Public participation will form an integral part of the study to ensure that the ongoing concerns of the public and affected groups within the study area are identified, documented and assessed. The project team invites public input and comments, and will incorporate them into the planning and design of this project. Staff from Credit Valley Conservation will also be present to answer any questions residents may have regarding the Shaw’s Creek Sub Watershed Study.
The objective of the study is to identify a recommended suite of solutions to address the identified issues within the subdivision.
Phase 1 of the study has already been completed, including the study area characterization and the identification of alternative solutions to address the flooding and sediment issues.
Phase 2 has started, and includes an impact assessment of the alternative solutions and recommendations for future implementation.

         

